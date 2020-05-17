Colorado essential workers must continue to wear masks until June

Workers in essential Colorado businesses and critical government jobs must continue to wear masks on the job until at least mid-June, Governor Jared Polis ordered Saturday.

The governor extended the mask's mandate, which has already been in effect for 30 days, until June 15 in an executive order he signed on Saturday, citing the continued need to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in the state.

Workers in supermarkets, restaurants, liquor stores, armories, food processing plants, hotels, and a variety of other industries considered "critical businesses,quot; should wear masks while on the job, and should wear gloves when possible, if gloves are provided by the employer, according to the order.

Masks must be at least cloth and must cover the nose and mouth.

The general public in Colorado is not required to wear masks in public, though state officials have greatly encouraged the practice, and it has been mandated by at least 15 cities and counties, including Denver, where residents must wear masks inside stores. .

Polis also signed executive orders on Saturday to give local public health agencies more flexibility to use some state funds for expenses related to the new coronavirus pandemic, and to extend some state tax deadlines until July 15 to align with extended federal tax deadlines.

