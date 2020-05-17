Home Local News Colorado coronavirus hospitalizations hit lowest point since end of March

Cases of the new coronavirus in Colorado approached 22,000 on Sunday, and 1,215 people who had COVID-19 have now died, according to state public health officials.

The number of people in Colorado whose death certificates directly report that they died from COVID-19 respiratory disease remained unchanged from the previous day, to 878.

After some criticism and controversy, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment changed the way it reports deaths from coronavirus on Friday, and now updates two death figures every day.

The largest number includes anyone who died who had COVID-19, even if COVID-19 is not what was listed on their death certificate. These are the data, collected from multiple sources, that the state has publicly reported since the beginning of March and must submit to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA That number increased by 23 on Sunday over what had been reported the day before.

The smaller number, released Friday, represents only those whose death certificates attribute their deaths to the coronavirus, and there is a delay when those data reach health officials. The state's COVID-19 data page says the figure will "be updated daily for dates up to the previous Saturday."

Since the beginning of March, 3,872 people have been hospitalized with the new coronavirus, and by Sunday only 486 were currently hospitalized, according to the data. That's the lowest number of patients currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 since late March.

