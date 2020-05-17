Colorado coronavirus hospitalizations hit lowest point since end of March

Cases of the new coronavirus in Colorado approached 22,000 on Sunday, and 1,215 people who had COVID-19 have now died, according to state public health officials.

The number of people in Colorado whose death certificates directly report that they died from COVID-19 respiratory disease remained unchanged from the previous day, to 878.

After some criticism and controversy, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment changed the way it reports deaths from coronavirus on Friday, and now updates two death figures every day.

The largest number includes anyone who died who had COVID-19, even if COVID-19 is not what was listed on their death certificate. These are the data, collected from multiple sources, that the state has publicly reported since the beginning of March and must submit to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA That number increased by 23 on Sunday over what had been reported the day before.

The smaller number, released Friday, represents only those whose death certificates attribute their deaths to the coronavirus, and there is a delay when those data reach health officials. The state's COVID-19 data page says the figure will "be updated daily for dates up to the previous Saturday."

Since the beginning of March, 3,872 people have been hospitalized with the new coronavirus, and by Sunday only 486 were currently hospitalized, according to the data. That's the lowest number of patients currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 since late March.

About 363 fans are used, of which 710 are available statewide.

In the past 24 hours, 34 people recovered sufficiently from COVID-19 to be discharged from a hospital or transferred to a lower level of care, depending on the state. The new coronavirus causes mild symptoms in many patients, but it can be serious and fatal in some, particularly those with underlying health conditions or those who are older.

While 21,938 people tested positive or believed to have COVID-19 in Colorado, officials suspect that the number of infections is actually many times greater than the cases confirmed through testing.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.

