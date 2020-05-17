Closed kitchen: Rasika Dugal banana bread recipe

When health is a primary concern, desserts may seem banned. But there are several ways to satisfy those with a sweet tooth without affecting their health goals. Giving us time to improve our baking skills, the closure has proven to be very helpful in making most of us master chefs in the kitchen. And if you're looking to sweeten things up, Manto actress Rasika Dugal made healthy and delicious banana bread that you should try at home.

Banana Bread Healthy Recipe

Preparation time 10 minutes

1 and a half cups of oatmeal (made simply by grinding oats in a mixer to obtain a flour texture)

Olive oil. (You can use butter instead of oil)

2-3 very ripe bananas (mashed)

1 large egg

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 cup sugar (you can vary the amount of sugar or bananas and replace the sugar with honey)

Pinch of salt.

Orange sauce

Ingredients:

Orange juice,

Butter

Cornmeal

Method for orange sauce

– Add 2 teaspoons of cornmeal in a little orange juice and set aside

Cook a cup of orange juice and 1 teaspoon of sugar over medium heat. (You can adjust the sugar according to taste)

Add 1/2 teaspoon (you can also adjust this amount) of butter and cook a little more

Put on sim and add the cornmeal and orange juice that you reserve

Cook for a moment while stirring and you're done.

(I used orange juice that didn't have added sugar yet. In case you use one that does, you'll need to adjust the sugar accordingly)

Method:

– Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease one can of ring