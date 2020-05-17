Chris Brown finally claims that Ammika Harris is his love with this sweet message

It seems that Chris Brown has a beloved woman in his life, and his fans know her very well.

This week, the singer shocked fans by going to social media, where he expressed his heart by sharing a beautiful photo of his mother, Ammika Harris, and used the caption to declare his love for her.

Chris, who shares a baby with Ammika, wished her a happy birthday and said he loves her.

The R,amp;B singer wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO. THE ONLY OTHER PERSON WATCHING YOU THE WAY I DO IS AEKO … WHEN WE FOUND THE FIRST TIME, I FOUND NERVES … YOU TOLD ME I TALK TOO MUCH … THEN CLOSE THE F * CK UP AND I STARTED HEAR! YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE and YOU ARE BEAUTY. THIS DAY I … LOVE YOU ❤️💕 SAY IT TO MOMS THANK YOU! @ammikaaa "

A source spoke to Hollywood life and said the couple have reconnected while Ammika is in Germany and Chris is in California.

The source said: "Chris and Ammika have definitely reconnected during this quarantine because they can focus on each other without so much distraction from the outside world. Chris and Ammika were going through a lot when she went to Germany, so being isolated It has allowed them to get to know each other again. They have always been FaceTiming so Chris can see Aeko and get updates on how his son is doing, but he and Ammika are also connecting more, and this time apart it has really been very good for them. "

The source continued: “Chris and Ammika have become much more aware of each other through this isolation from each other than would likely be the case if it had not happened at all. They are both taking the way of working together for Aeko's benefit, and flirting from afar has definitely made the saying, "Absence grow affection," something they are really taking seriously. He has been very fluent and pleasant between them with all the circumstances, since they are solving everything in a positive way ".

The friend added: “Not being able to be together physically has really pushed them to connect on a different level. Sometimes it has also been a challenge to be so separated, but right now, they are in a very good place and they talk every day and make plans for what they want to do together when they can really be together again. Chris is dying to see his son, and he also misses Ammika. And her mother is going crazy not being able to hug her grandson. She chats with Ammika a lot, so at least she sees it that way, but it's not the same as being able to hug him. But they know this is what needs to happen right now for the good of everyone's health. "

Ad

Chris seems to be taking a new direction with his love life.



Post views:

0 0