Child abuse, assault charges filed against a suspect in the persecution; Bail set at $ 100K – Up News Info Los Angeles

Michael Callender, 29, faces an assault charge with a deadly weapon, an automobile; child abuse under circumstances or conditions that can cause serious bodily injury or death; and running away from a peace officer's motor vehicle while driving recklessly.
Callender has also been charged with a lesser charge of assault on the boyfriend's girlfriend or father.
Prosecutors allege that on May 12, Callender took his 11-month-old daughter from his mother and nearly ran over the woman when he tried to prevent her from leaving with the boy. Prosecutors said Callender then led police in a chase that started in East Los Angeles and ended in South Los Angeles with the boy's safe delivery.
Callender faces a possible maximum sentence of more than eight years in state prison if convicted, according to the District Attorney's Office.
The case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The bond has been set at $ 100,000.