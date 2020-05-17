Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing and top players Michael Jordan blocked the possibility of winning an NBA championship

Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six championships in the 1990s, a career that the ESPN documentary "The Last Dance,quot; recounted in the past five weeks.

It's not just about the rings. These are the rings that other NBA superstar players didn't win due to the Bulls' reign over the league. Several stars in the first two Dream Teams do not have championships, and their legacies could have been different with that ring.

Whose legacy was most affected? That is an interesting question.

Sporting News looks at the six players whose legacies could be different if they could have beaten Jordan in the Eastern Conference playoffs or the NBA Finals to find the answer.

6. Shawn Kemp

"The Rainman,quot; made six consecutive appearances in the All-Star Game between 1992 and 1998 with Seattle, and did so with fierce dumps that were custom-made posters (ask Alton Lister). The Sonics, led by Kemp and Gary Payton, shook up several playoff disappointments with a 64-18 record in 1995-96, but found the Bulls' team of 72 wins in the NBA Finals.

Chicago won the series in six games. What if Seattle found a way that season? Kemp may not go to Cleveland in 1997, where he made an appearance in the All-Star Game before becoming a role player with Orlando and Portland at the end of his career. Payton then won a ring with Miami.

5. John Stockton

Start a discussion about the best point guard of all time with your friends. How long does it take to get to Stockton? He is the NBA's all-time leader in assists and ranks in the top 50 of all time in scoring. He was also a member of the original Dream Team, where he had a strange way of staying out of the limelight.

Stockton is lost, in part, because Utah failed to beat the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals. Stockton's reputation as a sloppy (dirty?) Player endures to this day, but would be most appreciated in those point guard talks with a championship ring.

4. Reggie Miller

Miller ranks second in all-time on 3-pointers and is one of the best shooters of all time. He got Jordan's attention in a fight in 1993, but his reputation was primarily based on rivalry with the Knicks until the 1997-98 season. Miller led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Final, and hit a buzzer in Game 4 that tied the series.

However, Indiana pushed the Bulls to seven games before losing. The Pacers would reach the NBA Finals two years later before losing to the Lakers, another team coached by Phi Jackson. Miller spent his entire 18-year career with the Pacers, but that loyalty never translated into a ring.

3. Karl Malone

"The Mailman,quot; was a two-time MVP and ranks second in NBA history in points scored. He was a dominant power forward, the original "Dream Team,quot; and an enduring player who played in 80 or more games in 17 of his 19 NBA seasons. Utah lost in the Western Conference finals in 1992, 1994 and 1996, and it wasn't until 1997 that Malone made his way and made it to the NBA Finals. Malone missed two free throws in Game 1 against the Bulls, a game in which Scottie Pippen said to him, "The postman doesn't meet on Sunday." Utah lost the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998, and Malone chased a ring with the Lakers in his final season at age 40. It didn't work.

2. Patrick Ewing

You could make a strong argument that Ewing should be number 1 on this list. After all, Jordan has haunted Ewing since college days in North Carolina and Georgetown. Ewing was voted No. 1, an 11-time All-Star and one of the most skilled centers to play, and he did all of that with the pressure of playing at Madison Square Garden. He won a national college championship and two gold medals with the United States basketball team. Jordan prevented Ewing from obtaining that NBA ring.

The Bulls eliminated the Knicks from the NBA playoffs five times from 1988-96, including the Eastern Conference finals in 1993. New York had a 2-0 lead in that series. When Jordan retired in 1993-94, the Knicks finally beat the Bulls, but lost to the Rockets in seven games in the NBA Finals. Ewing was never so close to a championship again.

1. Charles Barkley

Sir Charles was an 11-time All-Star who came to Philadelphia after his 1983 NBA Finals championship. The 76ers reached the Eastern Conference once in eight seasons there. Barkley went to Phoenix, won the NBA MVP award in 1993, and led the Suns to the NBA Finals. Barkley played well, but the Bulls went too far and took the series in six games. Barkley spent four years in Phoenix and four more in Houston, but was never able to obtain the championship ring.

Why is this different from Ewing? Barkley, member of "Inside the NBA,quot;, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and Draymond Green, among others, constantly remind him that he never won a championship ring. It doesn't make Barkley less of a player, but it's another reminder of the decade Jordan dominated in the 1990s.