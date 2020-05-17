"Castle,quot; star Stana Katic said she was "hurt,quot; and "confused,quot; after being fired from the show

I need to redo that ending.
Approximately four years have passed since the television show Castle It came to an end after eight seasons.
Anyone who has loved the show will tell you that each episode was golden … except the end of the series. Although it was a "happy ending," it was rushed and unsatisfactory.
Stana Katic, who played detective Kate Beckett, also known as one of the show's main characters, was fired during season 8.
"Kate Beckett has been a beloved character in our hit series Castle for the past 8 years. We are grateful for Stana Katic's talent and dedication to the series and look forward to continuing our relationship, "ABC said in a statement at the time.
Well, in a new interview with News Corp, the 42-year-old woman spoke about her abrupt departure from the program.
"I was confused by the whole experience. I was hurt," Stana admitted.
She continued: "But look, time has passed and I am very grateful to have been part of that project, for having affected as many people as it did."
"People loved that couple and they loved the story we told, they loved all those characters."
"It would be detrimental to the work I did, which I think contributed in part to the success of the program, if I looked back on it and was grateful for the incredible career," he concluded.
The actor, who has been starring on AXN Absence since 2017 he told EW he hopes Castle "It remains something special in the minds of viewers forever."
So I still don't understand why she was fired and I'm still disappointed that we've never had the last season we deserved, but I'd be lying if I said I'm not going to go watch the series in full again now. #CaskettForever !!
