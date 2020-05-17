Carlin Bates' newborn daughter is struggling with health issues

Carlin Bates She has shared details about her newborn daughter's health problems.
Saturday Raising Bates Star posted a statement on Instagram that breaks down the 15-week-old timeline. LaylaMedical problems.
"There have been many ups and downs since our precious Layla was born," wrote the 22-year-old mother. "Somehow I feel like the hospital has become our second home!"
She continued: "Since Layla was born, she has had respiratory problems and episodes of turning blue where she cannot catch her breath. When they started to happen, we thought, 'Well, maybe it's because she was premature, so that's what what's causing her to fight more. "
Bates explained that she herself had become ill with meningitis, causing her sister Ireland intervene and take care of the baby. While Bates was hospitalized, he received a call that Layla was being rushed to the hospital after breathing rapidly and turning blue. So, her husband, 24 years old. Evan Stewart, intensified in a big way.
"I was overwhelmed by fear of the unknown, along with feeling guilty that I couldn't be there with her," Bates said. "Evan came and went from one hospital to another, checking on both of us. I felt so lonely and struggled to put my faith and trust in God."
When the parents discovered that their daughter's ECG levels were not reading well, they took her to a heart specialist.
"We discovered that Layla has a small hole in her heart, which could be causing some of the respiratory problems," Bates wrote. "The doctor encouraged us not to worry, because they will keep a close eye on him, and our prayer is that this little hole will close, as they often do. Then we asked Layla for a special sock that monitors her heart rate and 02 levels, because this nervous mother couldn't sleep at night. "
The mother also described another horrible incident.
"Recently, (Layla) gave another scare," Bates explained. "She turned white and her 02 levels fell to 80%. Once again, I felt like my world was upside down as I held her in my arms. I felt so helpless to watch her fight for oxygen."
Bates said his sister Michaella was quick to support them while they were waiting for the ambulance.
"Nine minutes later, Layla's color returned and her 02 returned to 100%," said Bates. "This time, emergency medical technicians recommended that we not take her to the hospital because of COVID-19, so we made a follow-up appointment with her pediatrician. She is now taking medication because her doctor believes it could also have been caused by an episode acid reflux. " "
Despite fears for his newborn's health, Bates is trying to stay positive and faithful.
"Although we are still very nervous about the results of everything," he said. "I know that my God is in control and is writing our little story."
In closing, Bates said she is grateful for her son and for the support of friends and strangers.
"Being a mother has made me grow in many ways," said Bates. "I am more than blessed that God has given me this girl. We appreciate all your prayers for Layla."
