Carlin Bates' newborn daughter is struggling with health issues

Carlin Bates She has shared details about her newborn daughter's health problems.

Saturday Raising Bates Star posted a statement on Instagram that breaks down the 15-week-old timeline. LaylaMedical problems.

"There have been many ups and downs since our precious Layla was born," wrote the 22-year-old mother. "Somehow I feel like the hospital has become our second home!"

She continued: "Since Layla was born, she has had respiratory problems and episodes of turning blue where she cannot catch her breath. When they started to happen, we thought, 'Well, maybe it's because she was premature, so that's what what's causing her to fight more. "

Bates explained that she herself had become ill with meningitis, causing her sister Ireland intervene and take care of the baby. While Bates was hospitalized, he received a call that Layla was being rushed to the hospital after breathing rapidly and turning blue. So, her husband, 24 years old. Evan Stewart, intensified in a big way.