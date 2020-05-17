Home Entertainment Cardi B responds to internet rumor that her father was arrested for...

Cardi B responds to internet rumor that her father was arrested for rape!

A terrible rumor has been circulating online for years: that Cardi B's father was once arrested for a sex crime against a boy. MTO News searched on Twitter and found hundreds of tweets calling Cardi's father a "pedophile."

Well, Cardi B was forced to face those rumors yesterday, and She unequivocally told fans that those horrible rumors are FULL LIES!

Cardi explained to fans that her father is an immigrant from the Dominican Republic. She said that if the "rapist,quot; claims were true, he would have been deported to his home country.

