Canadian aerobatic plane crashes amid pandemic; 1 dead

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) – A Canadian aerobatic plane crashed in a British Columbia neighborhood on Sunday during an overpass meant to boost morale during the pandemic, killing one crew member, seriously injuring another and setting fire to a house. The video appeared to show the expulsion of the crew from the plane.

The accident left debris strewn around the neighborhood near the airport in the city of Kamloops, 260 miles northeast of Vancouver. Canada's defense department said emergency crews were responding. Snowbirds are Canada's equivalent of the US Air Force Thunderbirds. USA Or the Blue Angels of the US Navy. USA

"It is with great regret that we announced that a member of the CF Snowbirds team died and one suffered serious injuries," the Royal Canadian Air Force said in a tweet. The air force said the surviving member has no life-threatening injuries.

The video posted on Twitter appears to show two Snowbirds taking off from the Kamloops airport. Subsequently, one of the planes climbed into the sky before turning around and falling to the ground. The video appears to show at least one person ejected from the plane before he disappears behind a group of trees and an explosion is heard.

A local resident who lives seven houses from the crash site and who had been watching the plane said he saw "the Snowbird falling directly."

"I saw what looked like a parachute about, say, 20 feet above the house, and it disappeared from view, and the parachute had not yet fully deployed, it was still somewhat vertical," said Kenny Hinds.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Rose Miller lives directly across the street from where the plane hit. He had seen the Snowbirds arrive on Saturday, and went to his front window on Sunday when he heard the roar of jet engines.

Miller said he heard a loud bang and wondered if it could be a sonic boom. Then he saw the plane crash into the ground.

“It seemed to me that it was mainly on the road, but it exploded. It went everywhere, ”he said. “In fact, I got a very large piece in my backyard. The police said it was the expulsion seat.

Miller said a 70-year-old couple lives in the home. Both are fine, he said, noting that he had spoken to them after they were evacuated to a nearby street. The woman had been in the basement while the man was behind the house.

Miller said a section of the roof of a house on a nearby street has been covered.

"This accident really shakes us up," said Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian. About five houses had to be evacuated.

Operation Inspiration started in Nova Scotia earlier this month and features the team's signature nine-jet formation. It was meant to boost morale amid the pandemic.

Marni Capostinsky said she lives across the street from the crash site and was on deck when she heard the plane approach.

%MINIFYHTML005286b256544f6f5e7cec2dc5f3633a17%

"We ran out from under the deck to look and saw something black coming towards us, everyone hit the deck that made so much noise," he said.

Hinds said the living room of the house where the accident occurred appeared to be on fire.

“I just started running down the street. And I got there maybe a minute after it crashed and there were a couple of residents who had their hoses and were trying to put out the flames because it hit a house, "he said. "It seemed like most of it landed in the front yard, but maybe a wing or something went through the roof maybe."

Sunday's crash follows the fall of another Snowbird in the U.S. state of Georgia last October, where the team was slated to perform at an air show. Captain Kevin Domon-Grenier suffered minor injuries when he was ejected from the plane, which crashed into a farmer's field. No one else was injured.

The Snowbirds have performed at air shows in Canada and the United States for decades and are considered a key tool in raising and recruiting the air force. Eleven planes are used during the shows, with nine flyers and two stored as spares.

The Air Force obtained its Tutor jets in 1963 and has used them in air demonstrations since 1971. Prior to Sunday's accident, seven pilots and one passenger had been killed and several aircraft had been lost in the course of Snowbirds history.

AP journalist Rob Gillies contributed to this report from Toronto.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.