California's Historic Quarantine of Homeless Hotels Shows Progress, Need for More Rooms – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Anxiety increased every time someone at the homeless shelter sneezed or residents got too close. For Matthew Padilla, a 34-year-old man with a pacemaker and asthma, capturing the new coronavirus would likely mean death.

So he took the opportunity to move into a free hotel room as part of a new California program. Within days, he and her husband, Nito, were in a room near Koreatown in Los Angeles, where meals were delivered along with health screenings.

"I was constantly getting up at the shelter to see how I was doing," said 36-year-old Nito Padilla. "And here I know that he is safe. I know that he is well."

The Padillas are among the approximately 7,000 people in California who have been moved from shelters, vehicles and difficult streets to overcome the pandemic in hotels, an effort that Governor Gavin Newsom announced in March to protect some of the 150,000 vulnerable people without home of the state.

Newsom has praised the progress, although counties are still struggling to acquire rooms and disputes have developed in some cities. Local officials say the process has been complicated as they find appropriate hotels, negotiate leases, and hire staff. It's something counties have never done on this scale.

New York City has also attempted to decompress its shelters, which generally house more than 57,000 people, sending homeless people to hotels and other temporary accommodation. But only about 3,500 typically live on the streets there, compared to tens of thousands in California's largest cities.

Some homeless advocates in California say officials should be working much faster given the rapid pandemic. In San Francisco, which has moved more than 1,000 of its 8,000 homeless people to hotels, nonprofits raised money to get rooms for some who couldn't find them. Activists pleaded with Mayor London Breed to do more.

The San Antonio charity quickly found nearby rooms for 22 people staying at its seasonal night shelter. Felicia Senigar, the administrator of the charity's housing clinic, said she cried along with residents when they received socks, hygiene kits, a $ 50 Walgreens gift card and a grocery bag. The dwelling will last 30 days.

"They had nowhere to go, and for us to send them there while this was going on," Senigar said, choking.

Newsom announced in late March that federal funds would help pay for at least 15,000 hotel rooms during the pandemic. But Los Angeles County, with the highest concentration of homeless people in the state, at around 60,000, set its own goal of 15,000 rooms. As of Wednesday, the county had housed about 1,800 people in two dozen hotels. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the process was more complicated than officials anticipated, but she predicted that the numbers would increase.

In his new budget this week, Newsom proposed spending $ 750 million in federal stimulus funds to buy some of the hotels to permanently house the homeless.

"It is definitely moving too slow to deal with the crisis head-on," said Shayla Myers, senior attorney for the Legal Aid Foundation in Los Angeles, which serves vulnerable populations.

Clients must be referred for a room. The names of participating hotels are kept to protect the privacy of residents and to protect hotels from people who come forward who want a place to stay. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has agreed to pay 75% of the cost of "Project Roomkey,quot; for homeless people who are at least 65 years old or who have health problems, including having contracted the virus.

The Padillas say the record consisted of a security check, a health exam, a recitation of the rules, and paperwork. They leave the room to run errands, medical appointments or just to get some fresh air. The curfew is at 7 p.m. and temperatures are verified when people return.

Most people with the virus experience a fever and cough for up to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death. The vast majority recover.

The shelter was good at promoting hygiene and implementing social distancing rules, the couple say, but some of their fellow residents did not take the threat seriously.

"People were getting angry because they couldn't sit together at the lunch tables," said Nito Padilla.

Bobby Daniel, who is 65 and living in his car, says he knew the pandemic was a big problem when cafes closed and that he could no longer keep an espresso, working on his laptop.

He was shocked and elated when he entered a Los Angeles hotel room after years of trying to enter. At one of the two hotels run by the St. Joseph Center, he has soap and water to care for his ear, where doctors recently removed a growth. Daniel is free to leave the hotel to exercise and uses a microwave to cook kale, chard, and broccoli, a luxury he didn't have in the decade he lived in his car.

"You feel hopeful, you feel calm, you feel lucky, you feel grateful," says Daniel. "It is almost hard to believe."

Isolation can be difficult for people used to being on crowded streets, in camps or shelters, said Jennifer Hark Dietz, executive director of PATH, a Los Angeles homeless nonprofit organization.

"So our staff is doing a lot of what we call,quot; emotional wellness checks. "Just talking to people on the phone. Letting them know that we are here to support them. Making sure they are connected to each other," he said.

Social workers provide books and puzzles, and rooms have televisions to help pass the time. Residents get fresh air breaks and at a hotel, a walking trail in the parking lot allows for socially remote walks.

As outreach director for the nonprofit The People Concern, Shari Lachin is leading efforts to get people off the streets that stretch from Hollywood to Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles. It is not always easy to convince people to take a hotel room.

Social workers had multiple conversations with a man in his 60s named Billy, who slept on the streets near Echo Park in Los Angeles, Lachin said. He was reluctant to move to a hotel despite struggling with diabetes, asthma, and heart problems. Then he changed his mind and has "made a total of 180."

In San Francisco, officials agreed to house 13 of those San Antonio placed, executive director Anthony Ramírez said. He is grateful but he watches the Tenderloin neighborhood, where some 2,000 people are still crammed with tents or sleeping in cardboard, and he wishes the city was doing more.

"There will be a moment to reflect when all of this is said and done: What went wrong, what didn't, were there leadership gaps?" he said. "At least we are seeing some traction."

