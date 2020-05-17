Businesses unaware of sidewalk pickups will help them survive COVID-19's fiscal challenges – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – San Mateo County health officials have just given the green light to certain retail stores to allow for curbside pickup starting Monday.

And it may be just in time for many businesses with liquidity problems. New data shows that April's drop in retail sales nearly doubled the record drop set just a month earlier.

But many homeowners are skeptical about the amount of income that can be generated, as another month of rent owed is just around the corner.

For 36 years in the music collection and sales business, Tommy ‘Toonz’ Predovitch has directed and owned Vinyl Solution Records in San Mateo.

"I've been through the digital age, the period of downloading and file sharing," Predovitch said.

He bought Vinyl Solution Records in 1984, always believing that music would never die.

"The pandemic hit and now I have an entire store that is basically a storage closet," Predovitch said.

New figures show that retail sales fell a record 16.4% last month. Clothing stores took the biggest hit with almost 80%. Sports, music and other hobby shops drop 38%.

"There certainly is a build-up of inventory for retailers because they had planned to sell this right now," said Jack Kleinhenz, Chief Economist of the National Federation of Retailers.

"I hope there is a survival rate that is higher than expected," Predovitch said.

The hope is what store owners like Tommy are holding on to when sidewalk pickup begins Monday and possibly a surge in sales.

"I have been in shock for two months, trying to prepare myself, but how do you prepare for something that is unknown," Predovitch said.

That uncertainty includes not knowing if he will hang out with customers for hours inside again, sharing memories of concerts, rockers and his first love, music.

"I don't want to say it wrong." It's kind of like an addiction, but it's a good one, "Predovitch said.

San Francisco stores will also begin picking up on the curb starting Monday. Santa Clara County is the only county in the Bay Area that will not allow these types of sales early next week.