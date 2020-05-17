Buffalo Bills player charged with drunk driving in Texas

HOUSTON (AP) – Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested during a traffic stop in the Houston area and charged with drunk driving and illegally carrying a pistol, authorities said.

Oliver was detained by Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies on Saturday after receiving reports around 9 p.m. of someone recklessly driving in a construction area north of town while towing an ATV on a trailer, Lt. Jim Slack of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Oliver failed a sobriety test and officers found a small-caliber pistol in his truck, Slack said. Texas law prohibits having a gun while committing a crime, and Slack said Oliver faces a lesser charge for having the gun.

The video posted by the Montgomery County Police Reporter appears to show officers examining Oliver's eyes and making him walk in a line by the side of the road before putting him in handcuffs.

%MINIFYHTML997875709f94c34644143ea9b8bc9c7015%

Oliver is from Houston, where he also played his college career. He was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2019 draft. Montgomery County records did not include Oliver in jail on Sunday morning; The Houston Chronicle reported that he was released after posting bail.

The team said in a statement that "we are aware of the situation and are gathering more information."

Oliver's agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.