Britney Spears "Wow … I did it again,quot; 20th Anniversary Letter Test

%MINIFYHTML52053fda5ccfb87d85ccdfe3a3b7c68414%
20 years later … and I'm still singing "Lucky,quot; in my shower.
I know the concept of time doesn't feel ~ real ~ exactly during quarantine, but can you believe it's been 20 years since Britney Spears' second album? Wow! … I did it again came out in 2000?
Well, it seems like it was a surprise for Queen Britney too! She shared this fan-made video to honor the album's anniversary, saying, "I almost dropped the phone, I wasn't expecting it 😂😂😂 !!!!!"
The album is definitely a classic, but how well do you remember the lyrics? Time to find out!
%MINIFYHTML52053fda5ccfb87d85ccdfe3a3b7c68415%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML52053fda5ccfb87d85ccdfe3a3b7c68416%
%MINIFYHTML52053fda5ccfb87d85ccdfe3a3b7c68417%