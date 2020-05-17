Home Entertainment Britney Spears "Wow … I did it again,quot; 20th Anniversary Letter Test

Britney Spears "Wow … I did it again,quot; 20th Anniversary Letter Test

20 years later … and I'm still singing "Lucky,quot; in my shower.

I know the concept of time doesn't feel ~ real ~ exactly during quarantine, but can you believe it's been 20 years since Britney Spears' second album? Wow! … I did it again came out in 2000?

Jive records

This album is older than some of you reading this, probably!

Well, it seems like it was a surprise for Queen Britney too! She shared this fan-made video to honor the album's anniversary, saying, "I almost dropped the phone, I wasn't expecting it 😂😂😂 !!!!!"

The album is definitely a classic, but how well do you remember the lyrics? Time to find out!

  1. These letters are from "Stronger,quot;.


  2. These lyrics are from "What U See (Is What U Get)".


  3. These lyrics are from "One Kiss From You,quot;.


  4. These lyrics are from "Where Are You Now,quot;.


  5. These letters are from "Lucky,quot;.


  6. That's right, Britney covered the Rolling Stones song "(I Can & # 39; t Get No) Satisfaction,quot; with a few ~ personal touches ~, like this lyrics!


  7. These lyrics are from "Don & # 39; t Go Knockin & # 39; on My Door,quot;.


  8. These lyrics are from "Can't Make You Love Me,quot;.


  9. These lyrics are from "Oops! … I Did It Again,quot;.


  10. These lyrics are from "Don't Let Me Be the Last to Know,quot;.


  11. These lyrics are from "Dear Diary,quot;.


  12. These lyrics are from "When Your Eyes Say It,quot;.

