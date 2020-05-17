Britney Spears thanks loyal fans on the 20th anniversary of & # 39; Ops! … I did it again & # 39;

Home Entertainment Britney Spears thanks loyal fans on the 20th anniversary of & #...

Britney Spears thanks loyal fans on the 20th anniversary of 'Oops!...I Did It Again'

The hitmaker & # 39; Toxic & # 39; celebrates the twentieth anniversary of her successful studio album and calls herself 'a lucky girl' for having so many loyal fans around the world.

Britney Spears He took to social media to commemorate 20 years since the release of his second album "Oops! … I Did It Again" on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

The album held a 15-year record for America's longest selling week for a female artist, and sold over 1,319,000 copies in the first week alone. The only album to exceed the number since then is AdeleThe 2015 album "25".

Britney posted a video for her title track along with several promotional interviews she did when she released the album.

"Thanks to whoever did this ….. I almost dropped the phone, I wasn't expecting it," he wrote in a caption, suggesting that the clips were assembled by a fan. "20 years since the Oops album! … the anticipation and butterflies I felt before they came out were crazy … all my expectations were exceeded!"

Success creator "Stronger" added: "And all thanks to you … thanks for staying with me and growing with me … I am a lucky girl. God bless you and thank you all !!!!!! PS, you see it 20 years ago, I still liked touring! "

In March, the singer also marked the anniversary of the album's title track and said, "Wow! How did 20 years go by so quickly? I can't believe it."

"I remember the red suit was so crazy … but the dance was fun and blew up the shoot!"