Britney Spears celebrates the 20th anniversary of her second album, Oops! … I did it again

Britney Spears can't believe 20 years have passed since she released her second album, Wow! … I did it again. On Saturday, the 38-year-old singer released a fan-made video celebrating the album's release anniversary.

The video featured clips of Spears in 2000 talking about the upcoming release of his second album. Spears, 18, says in the video that he just finished listening to the album's first single, which was also titled Wow! … I did it again, and Spears was confident it was better than the song that made her a pop music superstar, Drink one more time.

The video also features clips of Spears filming the video for the title track, where he wore a red leather outfit, as well as moments from the photo shoot for the album cover.

"Thanks to whoever did this … … I almost dropped the phone. I wasn't expecting it 😂😂😂!" Spears wrote in the caption. “20 years since the Oops! 😳 album … anticipation and butterflies 🦋🦋🦋 I felt like before I came out they were crazy … All my expectations were exceeded! ”

Spears added a thank you message in her post to all the people who have stayed with her and grown with her over the years. She said she was "a lucky girl,quot; and noted that even 20 years ago "she liked to spin."

According to People In the magazine, Spears' second album held the record for the longest sales week for an album by a female artist for 15 years. It debuted at the top of the Billboard charts and sold over 1.3 million copies in its first week. The record was kept until Adele broke it in 2015 with her album. 25)

Earlier this year, Spears celebrated the 20th anniversary of the album's title track release, which was released in March 2000, with an Instagram post. She wrote that she couldn't believe 20 years had passed, and noted that time passes "so fast."

Ad

Britney Spears also remembers the red suit from the music video for Wow! … I did it again very good. She said it was "very hot,quot;, but the dance in the video was fun and that made the shoot fly by.



Post views:

0 0