Bringing Bates – Carlin Bates talks about his 15-week-old daughter's health problems

Raising Bates Star Carlin Bates and husband Evan Stewart welcomed their daughter Layla Rae Stewart in January, and last week on Instagram she told fans that her life has been filled with "many ups and downs,quot; since her "was born." precious Layla. " . "

The 21-year-old posted a photo of Layla holding her finger, and also released a long statement describing how the hospital has become her second home in the past 15 weeks.

"Since Layla was born, she has had respiratory problems and episodes of turning blue where she cannot breathe," Bates wrote, adding that she and Stewart first thought that Layla's health problems were due to her premature birth.

According to People In the magazine, Bates was due to give birth in mid-February, but doctors induced her a few weeks before diagnosing her with two blood clotting disorders, as did her older sister, Erin.

Bates explained that after giving birth she became ill with meningitis and ended up in the hospital, and Layla stayed with Erin. She says that during her hospital stay, she received a call telling her that Layla was breathing rapidly and was turning blue. This caused her to panic "pretty hard,quot;.

"She was rushed to the Children's Hospital, and I was overwhelmed with fear of the unknown, as well as feeling guilty that I couldn't be there with her. Evan came and went from one hospital to another, checking on both of us. I felt so alone, "Bates wrote.

After doctors told Bates and Stewart that their daughter's EKG levels "weren't reading well," they recommended that Layla visit a heart specialist. Bates says they discovered that Layla had a small hole in her heart, and that could be causing some of her breathing problems.

Bates says the doctors encouraged her and Stewart not to worry that they would keep a close eye on Layla, and her prayer is that the hole will close, as they often do. The new mom revealed that Layla was ordered a special sock that monitors her heart rate and O2 levels because Bates was so nervous she couldn't sleep at night.

Bates also revealed that Layla gave her another health scare recently when she turned white and her O2 levels fell to 80 percent. Bates said his world once again felt like it was upside down, and he felt helpless as he watched his daughter fight for oxygen.

Fortunately, after ten minutes, Layla's color returned and her oxygen levels returned to normal. Now Bates says Layla is taking medication and the doctor believes that her recent episode could have been caused by acid reflux.

Carlin Bates says that she and her husband are still nervous about the results of everything, but they know that God is in control and that he is writing his story. She added that becoming a mother has made her grow in many ways, and she is more than blessed that God has given this little girl.



