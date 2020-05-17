Brian Austin Green Throwing Subs on Megan Fox amid Kelly machine gun connection rumors

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Beverly Hills, 90210 & # 39; posts a message about butterfly shortly after his wife was spotted hanging out with his 'Midnight In The Switchgrass' co-star in the middle of closing.

Brian Austin Green he has apparently responded after his wife Megan fox was seen and about with Kelly machine gun. The "Beverly Hills, 90210"The actor posted a cryptic message on his Instagram just hours after the story came out.

"Eventually, butterflies get bored sitting on a flower too long. They start to feel suffocated. It's a great world and they want to experience it," so the 46-year-old father of three captioned a photo of a butterfly sitting on a flower. .

He didn't mention Megan or MGK, but people quickly related his message to the brunette actress, as she is known for having a tattoo of a "butterfly" quote that said, "We will all laugh at the golden butterflies."

Megan's marriage to Brian is rumored to be on the rock. Both allegedly abandoned their wedding rings and lived separately during the coronavirus blockade.

Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, met after they were cast in the serial killer thriller directed by Randall Emmett. "Midnight On The Switchgrass"They were filming in Puerto Rico in March before the coronavirus blockade.

It is not the first time that Megan is rumored to have hooked up with her co-star. In 2011, "Transformers"actor Shia LaBeouf He suggested that he cheated on Brian with him while they were working on the hit action movie directed by Michael Bay.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, 46, have been in an on-off relationship since they started dating in 2004 after meeting on the set of "Hope & Faith." They finally married in 2010, but she filed for divorce in 2015 and he quickly followed suit. He was seeking spousal support from her back then.

However, the couple returned in early 2016 and she was pregnant with their third child. The last time he posted a photo with Brian was in October 2019 during a family trip to Disneyland, while his last post with her was in February of this year.