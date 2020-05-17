Brian Austin Green shares the post of the butterfly in the middle of the supposed division of Megan Fox

If you've been following the news, you would know that Megan Fox and her husband, Brian Austin Green, were back in the headlines after Fox, the Transformers alum, was seen dating Machine Gun Kelly in California.

Not long after TMZ captured photos of them driving together in a car, Brian Austin Green released an Instagram photo of a butterfly along with a cryptic caption next to it. The actor hinted that butterflies have to get off a flower sometimes to experience the world.

He said, "They begin to feel suffocated." On May 16, Brian added in his post that it was a "great world,quot; and that butterflies want to enjoy what the world has to offer. People on social media were quick to point out that this could be in reference to her relationship with Megan.

Several of his fans and supporters alluded to the tattoo he allegedly has on his back that says everyone laughs at the "golden butterflies." As previously reported, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles earlier this weekend.

They were driving in the luxurious 30-year-old Aston Martin before finally returning home. Fans of the couple know that their relationship has been on rocky terrain for many years. For example, on April 17, Brian was seen in public without his ring.

He was seen without him again on April 26 in the same neighborhood. The rumors have persisted for months, especially after The Daily Mail reported that Green and Megan had spent their separate days in the midst of the quarantine.

Green, for example, has stayed in Malibu, while Megan has stayed in Calabasas. Rumors of her marriage problems were first spotted a few years ago in 2015, when Megan filed for divorce that year, but then they rescinded those same documents the following year.

During a conversation with additional reporters in 2017, Megan said that she and Green had no plans to have more children. Megan joked that her body probably can't stand having more either.



