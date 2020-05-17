Brian Austin Green shares a cryptic message amid Megan Fox rumors

Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Brian Austin Green He had some things to get out of his chest.
The 46-year-old actor is known for rarely sharing snapshots on his social media, however his latest post is drawing a lot of attention. On Saturday night, the Beverly Hills, 90210 Star took to Instagram with a cryptic message.
"Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long," Green's title began. "They start to feel suffocated. It's a great world and they want to experience it."
Further capturing his message, he uploaded an image of butterflies sitting on flowers.
Even more interesting? As some fans will know, Megan fox He is known to have a tattoo with a butterfly quote that says, "We will all laugh at the golden butterflies."
Brian's post was shared a few hours after Jennifer's body the star was seen hanging out with Kelly machine gun. Also, her latest message comes just weeks after rumors about her and Fox's marriage circulated.
In late April, the longtime couple sparked divided speculation, especially after Brian was spotted not wearing his wedding ring during afternoon outings.
Furthermore, the two have not been photographed together in a long time.
Last month, a source exclusively told E! News that they have been living separately during the Coronavirus pandemic.
However, despite their life situation, our inside information assured us that "they do not plan to file (for) the divorce at this time."
Fans of the couple will know that their romance has had a few bumps along the way. The couple canceled their engagement in 2009, two years after the actor asked the big question. They would reconcile their relationship and marry a year later.
However, after five years of marriage, Fox filed for divorce in 2015. The following year, in the midst of their divorce, the actress debuted with a baby bump and it looked like they were in a much better place.
The couple share three children together: Noah Shannon (7) Bodhi Ransom (4) and Journey river (3)
At this time, they have not yet addressed the rumors they are dividing.
