Brian Austin Green shares a cryptic message amid Megan Fox rumors

Brian Austin Green He had some things to get out of his chest.

The 46-year-old actor is known for rarely sharing snapshots on his social media, however his latest post is drawing a lot of attention. On Saturday night, the Beverly Hills, 90210 Star took to Instagram with a cryptic message.

"Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long," Green's title began. "They start to feel suffocated. It's a great world and they want to experience it."

Further capturing his message, he uploaded an image of butterflies sitting on flowers.

Even more interesting? As some fans will know, Megan fox He is known to have a tattoo with a butterfly quote that says, "We will all laugh at the golden butterflies."

Brian's post was shared a few hours after Jennifer's body the star was seen hanging out with Kelly machine gun. Also, her latest message comes just weeks after rumors about her and Fox's marriage circulated.