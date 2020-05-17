Brandy says Monica doesn't want to do a musical battle

These Verzuz battles have definitely kept us entertained during the quarantine season! So much so that fans are making their own battle suggestions they'd like to see. Fans have been constantly calling for a battle between Brandy and Monica, however there is a chance that it won't happen at all.

"I heard she doesn't want to," Brandy said of Monica when V103Atlanta asked her if she expected a battle between them after the success of the Jill Scott and Erykah Badu battle. "The last thing I heard was that he practically rejected it, he didn't want to be a part of it, but I get it."

Brandy went on to say that he loves what they've been doing with the battles and said, "I think it's a great way to share music and celebrate. I mean the way Jill and Erykah did it, that's the way to do it." . Even Teddy and Babyface were really fair, it was great!

If you remember, we recently reported on Monica's thoughts on whether or not she would fight Brandy and she said, "People have pitted us against each other for 20 years," adding that they are opposite poles. However, it seems that she would lean towards the idea of ​​a celebration of her successes, rather than a battle.