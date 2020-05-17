Boston Medical Center nurse offers a glimpse into life during a pandemic

A nurse from the Boston Medical Center emergency room has recorded videos, shared Saturday by Good Morning America, which details what his professional life is like during the coronavirus pandemic.

Diana Costine, who specializes in caring for trauma patients and critical care, noted in the video that his whole life has changed in recent months. Costine, who recorded videos of a medical supply closet in March, April, and May, believes that people should take the situation more seriously.

"I'm almost jealous of people who don't have to work in hospitals right now because they probably just have this ignorance, it's an attitude of happiness," Costine said. "And even those who don't have that attitude have no idea what we're seeing."

This ER nurse used her hospital's medical supply cabinet to keep diaries of what life is like on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic at Boston Medical Center. https://t.co/9BUBbA68O3 pic.twitter.com/BEnqacuNue – Good morning America (@GMA) May 16, 2020

She said she constantly hears messages overhead that anesthesia is needed immediately in a certain floor. When patients enter, they are often forced to intubate them quickly because their airways are extremely compromised.

"It is crazy," he said. "I've never seen anything like this. It's really crazy."

Costine said staff have had to contend with various obstacles, such as declining supplies and medications, a shortage of personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, and a lack of available critical care beds.

He is concerned that people are not complying with Governor Charlie Baker's regulations, noting that it is difficult and frustrating to see people outside who do not follow proper protocol. However, she has seen some progress in the past few weeks. On May 11, he said the situation "is not as scary or panic,quot; as it used to be.

"Perhaps just because we are better prepared and more skillful in how to treat these patients," he said.

"We have this, boys."