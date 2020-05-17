Blac Chyna announces a new TV series called "OnlyCamLA,quot; after fans recently criticized her for posting a video from NSFW to promote her OnlyFans page.

Blac Chyna has just announced a new television series called OnlyCamLA, and revealed more details about the project on her social media account. Check out their post below.

‘My new #OnlyCamLA documentary series will definitely have you thinking about some things … like the strippers leaving the club for OnlyFans? Tune in to @thezeusnetwork tomorrow at 8pm EST to watch! Link in biography, "Chyna captioned her post.

A follower said, "Yes, because girls earn 100,000 a month on OnlyFans," and a fan asked about the model in the video: "What is your instagram? Is it Yasmin?" And the model replied. The fan said: ‘@realhatedigmodel omg I love you! I couldn't find your ig for years "thanks baby,quot;.

One commenter posted, "Lol, I think this thing on the fan page has a lot of people thinking,quot; … like the extra cash flow never hurts anyone. "

Blac Chyna was recently criticized for creating an OnlyFans page. People accused her of this move and said she shouldn't be doing this considering she has two children.

When she promoted her page, she shared one of the weirdest videos you'll see on IG, and you can watch it on her Instagram account.

In the clip, Chyna is wearing red lingerie and making some pretty NSFW moves.

A commenter posted this message: & # 39; If I had that stomach, I would also be promoting my only fans 🤷🏽‍♀️ # TimesAreHard & # 39 ;, and someone else wrote: & # 39; We are in a full pandemic and my sister wants take money per person & # 39; bihh you need to give back to your community. Do not sell community cat. "

Someone else said, "You are beautiful, but this makes you look cheap … please put on some clothes."

Many Chyna fans criticized her for this video, and if you look for it, you'll see why.

In other news, Chyna recently told her fans what her priorities are these days.

She said family and business are topics that interest her, and you can see her own message that she shared on her social media account.



