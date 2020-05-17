Bill Pullman voices opposition to Donald Trump's "Independence Day" Deepfake video

WENN / Avalon

POTUS has shared an altered clip from the 1996 film that superimposes his face on the body of President Whitmore's character, making it look like he is the one giving an inspiring speech.

Bill Pullman he's not happy that his character's iconic speech has been taken Donald trump. On Saturday May 16, the 45th POTUS shared a fake video from the 1996 movie "Independence Day"In a Twitter post, and the actor who portrays veteran Gulf War President Thomas J. Whitmore in the film has regained his voice.

In a published statement, the 66-year-old actor emphasized: "My voice does not belong to anyone but me, and I am not running for president this year." He also reacted to a tweet suggesting that "he should be so flattered that some very talented artists chose his voice to represent the words @POTUS felt," by sharing a meme that said, "No, this part happens! In fact … never … play this part again. "

Created by the anonymous meme artist called "Mad Liberals", the digitally altered clip It was taken from the scene in which President Whitmore delivers an inspiring speech to a group of ragged pilots as they prepare for a final battle against the alien attackers. In it, Trump's head overlapped onto Whitmore's, but he still used Pullman's original voice.

The clip has also altered the faces of the crowd by listening enthusiastically to those of the president's supporters. Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, your 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, senator Ted Cruz, Vice president Mike Pence and Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson were among the highlights.

Since then, POTUS's Twitter post has been retweeted more than 78,000 times and has garnered almost 250,000 likes.

Bill, however, was not the only celebrity to express his disgust at Trump's video post. Actress Vivica A. Fox he tweeted angrily in response: "PRETENDING WHAT YOU DO? YOU CAN'T BELIEVE YOU WOULD INSULATE OUR CLASSIC FILM THIS WAY! BUT HEY!

Vivica A. Fox criticized Donald Trump for tweeting the altered "Independence Day" clip

Other online users have also criticized the president for the altered clip. "When you're such a bad president, you have to photoshop a fictitious president" and "This is how Trump imagines himself … but in reality, we are witnesses that Trump doesn't speak in coherent sentences, he lies and throws tantrums the diary "are some of the comments online.