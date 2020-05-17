Bill Bonding, state worker rises between final hurdles as end of 2020 session approaches – Up News Info

– Minnesota lawmakers are running out of time and grappling with financial strains to wrap up the 2020 session.

The DFL-controlled House is pushing a $ 2 billion bond bill, while the Republican-controlled version of the Senate is just under $ 1 billion.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said Sunday a compromise was made between the two majorities, with the grand total likely somewhere in the middle of the aforementioned figures.

But they are still negotiating with both minorities, with House Republicans being the biggest obstacle during this process.

Another issue of concern is the approach for state workers, which was approved before the pandemic. But because of the projected deficit Minnesota is now facing due to COVID-19, the Senate late Saturday night voted to freeze workers' wages, meaning they wouldn't get a raise until next summer.

"We feel it is a fair approach to making sure our state workers are treated fairly, but also as we recognize a decrease in revenue of approximately $ 4 billion in the state in less than two months, we know we have to be very, very careful, ”Gazelka said.

Last week, the House of Representatives approved increases for state workers for this year, so it appears that increases for both workers and the bail bill will be reduced on Sunday night.

However, lawmakers may well be called for a special session in June, due to the governor's possible extension of his state of emergency declaration.