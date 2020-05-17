Beyonce's mom reveals her face after the & # 39; million dollar facelift & # 39; – He looks as young as Bey!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8
Logo

Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, is not afraid to take a few bites here and there. And MTO News learned that her latest facial procedure makes Bey's mother look 20 years younger.

The latest procedure, which online fans are speculating could have cost up to $ 1 million, is remarkable.

Some say that Tina, 66, and Beyonce, 38, now look more like sisters than mother and daughter.

Here's a picture of Tina, and you can watch a video of her above, so you can see how her new face moves.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here