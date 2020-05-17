Beyonce's mom reveals her face after the & # 39; million dollar facelift & # 39; – He looks as young as Bey!

Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, is not afraid to take a few bites here and there. And MTO News learned that her latest facial procedure makes Bey's mother look 20 years younger.

The latest procedure, which online fans are speculating could have cost up to $ 1 million, is remarkable.

Some say that Tina, 66, and Beyonce, 38, now look more like sisters than mother and daughter.

Here's a picture of Tina, and you can watch a video of her above, so you can see how her new face moves.

Tina Knowles-Lawson is an American businesswoman and fashion designer known for her House of Deréon and Miss Tina by Tina Knowles fashion brands. She is the mother of singers Beyoncé Knowles and Solange Knowles and was married, until 2011, to Mathew Knowles, the manager of Destiny & # 39; s Child.

Tina has four grandchildren; granddaughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter and grandchildren Daniel Julez J. Smith, Jr. and Sir Carter.

She started dating actor Richard Lawson in the summer of 2013, and the couple married on April 12, 2015. Through this marriage, Knowles became a stepmother to Lawson's daughter, actress Bianca Lawson.