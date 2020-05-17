Both sides meet Matchday 26 activity in Berlin. Union Berlin, meanwhile, is 9-3-13 and has assembled quite the effort which should find them avoid relegation and the playoff. The capital team is at 12th place and 12 points clear of this automated fall zone.

In spite of a worldwide pandemic tripping down society as we understand it, Bayern nevertheless has some substantial injuries to manage. Niklas Sule is carrying it slow with his ACL retrieval and will not feature, while both Philippe Coutinho and Corentin Tolisso hurt their ankles in coaching and will wind up missing the remainder of the season. Luckily, at a positive shift in March, both Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic utilized the lockdown period to recoup from their various injuries and are available to attribute against Union.

Just just how will the staff lineup? Well, this is the very first game in over two weeks, Hansi Flick will likely opt for something that’s tried and tested. So putting Robert Lewandowski up high, with Thomas Muller playing him second striker. So far as we all know, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry are equally matched, so they ought to begin together on the wings.

Joshua Kimmich and Thiago Alcantara would be the most likely candidates to Begin in midfield. Ever since they came into their own this year, the duo has arguably become the most dominant midfield pairing on the planet. But since clubs are permitted to create as many as five subs, do not anticipate the mid to stay unchanged for the whole 90 — Leon Goretzka or even Michael Cuisance could observe some precious moments come their way too.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Live Stream Reddit

Lucky for you, Reddit allows fans to find live streams for all the hottest Bundesliga soccer matches online. All users need to do is search for the particular game, with the team names included in the query, and Reddit will do the rest. This will help you find live streams to fit any need you may have, depending on what game you want to watch.

Sky Sports

The most popular way to watch soccer live streams online is via Sky Sports, which has long been one of the most reputable channels to watch sporting events.

Sky Sports also provides fans with tons of video clips, and up-to-the-minute live scores, keeping the public informed — one goal at a time. Its coverage spans across so many different leagues and matches that it’s worthwhile for any level of a sports fan, even if you only follow one team, or if you like to watch it all. Everything is possible with Sky Sports.

fuboTV

Next up, we have fuboTV, which is one of the best platforms to watch the Soccer game between Dortmund vs Schalke. It is for those who really love sports, given the high number of dedicated channels. The platform only has one bundle nowadays called fubo ($54.99/mo), but you can go for it without worrying too much, since there are dozens of channels you can get in there. There are also plenty of channel packs and premium networks you can add if you really want to have more to watch. That won’t be necessary for the Stanley Cup Finals, however, since the fubo bundle already features both NBC and NBCSN, so you’re covered.

Moreover, fuboTV subscribers are able to record any content they want, because 30 hours of cloud DVR space are included with the plan. If you want to increase the limit up to 500 hours of cloud space, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Also, users are allowed to watch content on two devices at once, but a third can be added by paying $5.99 per month. Read our fuboTV review for more details on what the platform has to offer.

Sling TV HD

Sling TV is the best option to watch soccer matches online, for those that can’t on the television. It’s versatile, giving fans options to watch many different sports, and even has ESPN as one of its channels. Therefore you can get the TV service to be able to watch the game without a hitch.

Fans do have to pay a subscription fee to get the service, but there’s a 7-day trial available.

YouTube TV for Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin match

Fans are beginning to warm up to YouTube TV, and it’s becoming one of the most popular ways to watch live sports online.

It does require fans to pay for the subscription, but the majority of them deem it worthwhile for the price, given how many other channels are included. And if for some reason your country does not have access to these streaming channels, you can always use a VPN to alter your location, and change to a country where it’s allowed. That’s the value of a reliable VPN.

As far as pricing options go, the YouTube TV basic plan starts from $49.99 per month. This will give you a wide range of channel options — from sports to entertainment to everything else you may want.

There’s also a trial period, so you can give it a shot before you lock in the full price.