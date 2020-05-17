Barack Obama honors the class of 2020

Barack Obama Screenshot: Youtube Barack Obama

The romanticization of the high school experience is simultaneously one of my most favorite and least favorite tropes of all coming of age movies. On the one hand, I'll enjoy any opportunity to recall my own high school experience now that the edges have smoothed out a decade away, and on the other, I'm still like, no, it was unmitigated hell and no soundtrack. indie-pop will erase the years of mental and emotional damage inflicted on everyone as we try to navigate.

That said, I vaguely remember that graduation was a kind of catharsis. A time when everyone gave a collective exhale and acknowledged that, of course, we probably hadn't been good to each other for the past four years, but at least we survived, and now we were done. The class of 2020, unfortunately, is not ready to experience the same collective catharsis, at least not in person anyway.

For the majority secondary studentsIn-person classes have been canceled since spring break, and as such, most graduation ceremonies have been, too. Fortunately for them, dozens of celebrities have spent the past forty-eight hours trying to provide them with an appearance of a memorable graduation experience. I don't know what to look at Mindy kailing and B.J Novak speak through the extended Oscarshost-bits of style for a couple of hours or listening to encouraging messages from Awkwafina, Bad Little bunny, Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet, Jennifer Barn, Kevin Deer, Cardi yes, DJ Khaled, and like a hundred others, they would have compensated for the fact that they didn't have the opportunity to feel uncomfortable standing in front of all my colleagues once again, but, I suppose it wouldn't have hurt either.

On Friday, Facebook and Instagram broadcast # Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram celebrate the class of 2020Lebron James partnered with Laurene Powell Jobs' XQ Institute and Entertainment Industry Foundation on Saturday to organize Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class. Oprah gave the Facebook graduation speech while the former president Barack Obama They did the honors for James's party. Not offending Oprah, who was wonderful as always, but Obama really took the cake with it. His speech was engaging, moving, and also received the necessary blows in the current administration.

Do what you think is right. Do what feels good, what is convenient, what is easy, this is how young children think. Unfortunately, many of the so-called adults, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way, which is why things are so screwed up. I hope that they are based instead on enduring values.

Of course, no graduation ceremony is complete without some kind of intentionally comprehensive musical accompaniment. At my graduation, two older people ironically sang "For Good" from the musical Evil. Yes, I cried on Facebook, Miley Cyrus he sang without irony "The Climb". And you know what? Turns out, it's really about climbing after all.

Although the class of 2020 can't get together to celebrate their accomplishments this time around, hopefully we'll be out of the running of the bulls in time for their 10-year reunion. That's where most of the fun things happen anyway. [Variety]

Speaking of high school age people, JoJo SiwaI honestly can't believe it's high school age, think everyone should be so much nicer Abby Lee Miller. Speaking to us weekly, Siwa said this about the above Dancing moms star.

In fact, I talk to Abby to the fullest of anyone on the show. She's great. I think Abby was hurt by a lot of people and it's very, very, very sad that a lot of people don't talk to her anymore. The same with many of the producers of Dancing moms. It is sad because Abby is really a good person. Even though you see her screaming and yelling at kids on TV, like Abby did seven stars. I wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't for her. Maddie and Mackenzie [Ziegler] I wouldn't be where they are today without Abby.

While you listen someone explain Verbally abusing children as a fair exchange for making those children famous is definitely shocking, more shocking was listening to Siwa give the interview. I don't know if I've ever seen or heard her not scream incoherently in a cacophony of tulle and glitter, and though the signature bow was still intact.Siwa seems to be growing and has not frozen in time as previously thought. [We weekly]

