WASHINGTON – On Saturday, former President Barack Obama criticized US leaders who oversee the nation's response to the coronavirus and told college graduates in an online graduation speech that the pandemic shows that many officials "don't even pretend to be position,quot;.

Obama spoke at "Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition," a two-hour event for students graduating from historically black colleges and universities broadcast on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. His comments were unexpectedly political, given the venue, and touched on current events beyond the virus and its social and economic impacts.

"More than anything, this pandemic has completely broken the curtain on the idea that many of those responsible know what they are doing," Obama said. "Many don't even pretend to be in charge."

Obama did not name President Donald Trump or any other federal or state official in his comments. But last Friday, he harshly criticized Trump's handling of the pandemic as an "absolute chaotic disaster,quot; in a call with 3,000 members of his administrations obtained by Yahoo News.

The opening remarks were the last sign that Obama intends to play an increasingly active role in the upcoming elections. Overall, he's kept a low profile in the years since he left office, even when Trump has looked down on him. Obama told supporters in the call that he would be "spending as much time as necessary and campaigning as hard as he can,quot; for Joe Biden, who served as his vice president.

While congratulating graduates on Saturday and sympathizing with the enormous challenges they face due to the devastation and economic turmoil the virus has caused, the former president pointed to the shooting death in February of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was killed while jogging on a residential street in Georgia.

"Let's be honest: A disease like this simply highlights the underlying inequalities and additional burdens that black communities have historically had to face in this country," Obama said. "We see it in the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on our communities, just as we see it when a black man runs off and some people feel they can stop and ask and shoot him if he doesn't submit to their interrogation."

"An injustice like this is not new," Obama continued. "What's new is that much of his generation has come to realize the fact that the status quo needs to be fixed, that the old ways of doing things don't work." Faced with a leadership vacuum, he said, it will be up to graduates to shape the future.

"If the world is going to get better, it will be up to you," he said.

It is a dangerous time for the nation's historically black colleges and universities, which have long struggled with fewer funds and smaller endowments than their predominantly white peers and are now facing the financial challenges of the coronavirus. Even in the best-equipped HBCUs, officials are preparing for difficult years.

Obama will also deliver a primetime televised opening speech later on Saturday for the 2020 high school class during an hour-long event with LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, and Ben Platt, among others.