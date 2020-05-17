Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR comeback race – Up News Info San Francisco

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Kevin Harvick won the NASCAR comeback race, taking the checkered flag at Darlington Raceway 71 days after the last event in the series.

Harvick took Alex Bowman's lead on a late restart and walked away in the last 30 laps. Alex Bowman finished second, followed by Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin. Harvick is the only driver to finish in the top 10 in each of the five Series Cup races this season.

He made it look like a Sunday ride in what is sure to be one of the strangest races in NASCAR history. Skins, social distancing, remote streaming, and a fanless track were some of the most notable differences in NASCAR's comeback.

NASCAR chose the oldest race track on the Cup circuit as the safest place to restart its season after eight events were postponed amid the pandemic. NASCAR had been facing a financial collapse if the races were not resumed on national television.

Ryan Newman finished 15th in his first race since suffering a head injury in a last-lap crash in the Daytona 500.

Matt Kenseth, who came out of retirement to replace fired Kyle Larson at Chip Ganassi Racing, was tenth. Kenseth, 48, competed in the Cup for the first time since the end of the 2018 season. He was the oldest driver on the field.

This was the first of 20 races in seven southern states from now until June 21. Darlington will organize two more NASCAR races in the next three days.

The first return race was considered The Real Heroes 400 and was dedicated to healthcare workers.

