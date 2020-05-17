Bachelor Nation Stars reacts to Hannah Brown by saying the N word

High school star Hannah Brown She faces a backlash after sharing a video of herself chanting the N word. And now, the Bachelor Nation members are weighing in.

During a concert on Instagram yesterday, the 25-year-old reality star dropped the insult while rapping DaBaby's song "Rockstar."

As time went by through the live stream, Brown began to notice criticism for using fan words in the comments.

"Did I? I'm so sorry …" said Brown. "I was singing, I'm so sorry."

At one point, he even suggested that it could have been his brother, Patrick Brown. As the spectators continued to face her, Brown tackled him again.

"I really don't think I said that word," he said. "I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like, oh god. I would never use that word. I've never called anyone like that. We don't say that word … So, you know what, I'll stay here, and all of you may think that I said what I did or think that I am something that I am not, but I am not that. "