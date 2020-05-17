Bachelor Nation Stars reacts to Hannah Brown by saying the N word

High school star Hannah Brown She faces a backlash after sharing a video of herself chanting the N word. And now, the Bachelor Nation members are weighing in.
During a concert on Instagram yesterday, the 25-year-old reality star dropped the insult while rapping DaBaby's song "Rockstar."
As time went by through the live stream, Brown began to notice criticism for using fan words in the comments.
"Did I? I'm so sorry …" said Brown. "I was singing, I'm so sorry."
At one point, he even suggested that it could have been his brother, Patrick Brown. As the spectators continued to face her, Brown tackled him again.
"I really don't think I said that word," he said. "I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like, oh god. I would never use that word. I've never called anyone like that. We don't say that word … So, you know what, I'll stay here, and all of you may think that I said what I did or think that I am something that I am not, but I am not that. "
Former The Bachelor Contestant Bekah Martinez turned to her Instagram stories to address her anger at the situation.
"How are CELEBS celebrities still going to defend with access to SO much privilege, knowledge and education saying the N word … even if it is,quot; just the lyrics of a song? Martinez wrote in a statement.
She continued, "Especially when that person had the means to skip the letter of the F word first. We have to hold people accountable for doing better; otherwise, we will continue to prioritize the sentiment of white people (and some,quot;). ) for ending the sooooo long history of casual and anti-black racism in our country. "
Martinez then gave a short history lesson, explaining the horrible implications of the word.
A B C
"And no. You can't say the N word just because black people say it," he said. "Blacks claimed the use of a word that was used for centuries to oppress and dehumanize them. It is a word that has so much historical weight that the black community is still recovering, and part of the white community is STILL putting together weapons for dehumanization, particularly in the south. "
"So no, it's not great to sing the lyrics to a song," added Martinez. "Especially NOT ON YOUR PLATFORM WITH MILLIONS OF FOLLOWERS !! !! smh. It's 2020. At least legitimately apologize and acknowledge your behavior."
After his written statement, Martinez posted a follow-up video, saying, in part: "It also bothers me when people don't take the weight of their responsibility as someone with many privileges and a lot of influence seriously and don't take the time to worry. and recognize when they fuck. "
While he hasn't addressed the controversy directly, fans believe that Matt James, Tyler CameronBest friend and member of "Quarantine Crew,quot; has indirectly addressed the situation on Instagram.
Today, James posted an Instagram story of himself preparing for a career, with the text, "Let's spread love today."
The photo also featured the text "John 8: 7," a reference to a Bible verse, located next to a bee emoji.
The Bible verse in question says, in part, "So when you (Jesus) kept asking, he got up and said to them, 'He who has no sin among you, first throw a stone at him.'
At one point, Hannah Brown was partying with Quarantine Crew in Florida, but she has since moved to Alabama.
The Bachelor alum Nick Viall He also intervened in the situation. On Instagram Stories, Viall said he plans to process Hannah's actions before actually giving a statement, but shares his "initial thought is that it is deeply disappointing to see him."
%MINIFYHTMLfd490c09fe65ef04311a88e3bc1460d618%