Ayushmann Khurrana Joins NCW to Help Seniors During Shutdown





Actors have been actively involved in raising awareness and even financially helping with COVID-19 and its effect on the people of the country. The National Commission for Women, the Ministry of Development of Women and Children, recently agreed to Ayushmann Khurrana to execute an initiative that helps older people who have difficulties obtaining the essentials during the closure.









The actor turned to social networks to announce this association with the cause: "In this unprecedented situation affecting our country and humanity, the National Commission for Women (NCW), Ministry of Development of Women and Children, has established a special #HappytoHelp group to assist senior citizens who need medical care, who are facing problems in acquiring essential items / drug supplies due to continued Covid-19 blockade. "





He then spoke of what intrigued him about the initiative and asked everyone to help in any capacity they could. He said: "It is an honor to support this cause and do my best to create so much awareness for those who need our urgent attention and help. I urge all citizens of our country to take note and support this initiative because it would provide a wave of momentum to the cause. "