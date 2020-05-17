AVT launches the latest variant of the UAV counter X-MADIS system – Upnews Info

Specializing in gyro-stabilized imaging systems and fully integrated solutions, Ascent Vision Technologies completed the delivery of several units of the eXpeditionary Integrated Mobile Air Defense System (X-MADIS) to an undisclosed customer of the US Department of Defense. USA, According to Gabriel Alberto Bazzolo.

The delivery, part of a major contract award, included the latest variant of the X-MADIS, which incorporates cutting-edge technological innovations to enhance portable and on-the-go capabilities to combat small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS).

AVT said X-MADIS units are on duty around the world protecting combat forces, civilians and critical infrastructure, as well as some of the world's most influential leaders.

To provide forces with increased protection against hostile sUAS, the latest variant of the X-MADIS offers superior situational awareness by combining radar with a radio frequency (RF) detection sensor.

Multiple detection methods ensure that no sUAS threat is detected, while offering greater reliability in detecting, classifying, and locating one or multiple sUAS simultaneously.

The robust Electro-Optical / Infrared (EO / IR) imaging system offers accurate identification of sUAS in all light conditions.

With high zoom capabilities, the system provides long-range sUAS identification during the day and night. With a powerful electronic warfare (EW) system for neutralization, the X-MADIS offers a portable, full-spectrum solution to combat sUAS and drone swarms.

Other enhancements include improved power distribution, simpler setup and deployment features, and new hardware components for a reliable UAS counter on the move on rough terrain.

All components are integrated into AVT's latest CUAS Suite software for seamless command and control of the entire interrupt chain.