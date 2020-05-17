At least 2 injured in massive South Los Angeles apartment fire that led to evacuations from neighboring buildings – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Losses in addition to losses: This is how victims of a massive apartment fire in South Los Angeles described Saturday morning.

Among the 100 displaced from their homes are people who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus, people with families, the elderly and people with disabilities.

At least two people were injured in the nearly 100-year-old apartment building fire.

The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. in the building in the 4000 block of South Main Street and it continued to burn for another five hours.

The 24 apartment units were evacuated along with the evacuation of four adjacent buildings.

"Usually we see something like this on TV and people lose everything," said resident Loneisha Pogues. "Nothing like this has ever happened to me, where I lost everything from nothing."

Capt. Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department said he expects the building to be marked in red. The captain said the fire started in the basement before quickly spreading through the walls to the attic.

“(The smoke) was thick. You couldn't see anything but smoke, "said resident Lyndon Jernigan.

More than 100 firefighters sprayed the building with water for five hours, but the structure continued to burn, forcing officials fearing its collapse to ask bulldozers to tear down the entire structure.

Of the injured, one person suffered severe smoke inhalation, and another person was injured but refused to go to the hospital.

The American Red Cross offers hotel rooms for the weekend to people displaced by the fire, but residents are concerned that they will recover in the long term from this devastating loss.