Ashanti was shocked to learn that the producers of the song by Fat Joe & # 39; What’s Luv ’really wanted Jennifer Lopez!

As you probably know, Ashanti is part of Fat Joe's song "What's Luv?", And she's the one singing that iconic part of the hook! However, the song's producers apparently wanted to first introduce Jennifer Lopez, and make the song a hymn for the Latino community!

The song from the 2000s is definitely a classic and much loved to this day, so many can't imagine it sounding any other way!

However, it turns out that another singer almost appeared in place of Ashanti and that is none other than J.Lo.!

She and Fat Joe were together on IG Live when she revealed that the song's producers Irv Gotti and Ja Rule considered Lopez the female voice.

"I go to the studio, it's like four in the morning and they play,quot; What is Luv? "And you're ready! And they are shouting at me:" Me, this is for you and for J.Lo. We want Latinos to do this. "That's a fact!" Joe told Ashanti during the live session.

At that time, she had already recorded the song's voice, so the producers were apparently angry about it, since they really wanted J.Lo. instead.

Ashanti admitted that she had no idea all this time, exclaiming, "I never knew!"

Fat Joe, who is also of Puerto Rican origin, just like Jennifer, fought to keep Ashanti on the song anyway!

‘They wanted J.Lo to do it. And I said, ‘I, J.Lo? This girl sounds amazing here. "And they said:" Yes, we want the Latino. "And I said:" we are leaving (Ashanti) here … that's a fact, I'm not lying to you. "

The singer was open-mouthed in surprise and once again emphasized that she "never knew it."

For a moment, she looked angry, and went on to say, "Oh my gosh, (Irv) is still taking records and trying to take records from me."

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ RT @ivieani: Yesterday, Fat Joe told Ashanti that Irv and Ja wanted to remove it from "What’s Luv,quot; and replace it with JLo to make it "for Latinos." %MINIFYHTML42e48f5e60222e96df956d7607ad9eac15% Ashanti never knew! pic.twitter.com/DViZ2dMBKH – Johnny Vulture (@SoulByDaPound) May 16, 2020

As you know, she and Irv, who founded the Murder Inc. record label that made Ashanti famous, have a strained relationship.

The man previously admitted that he and Ashanti had a short-lived romance after separating from his wife.

Ad %MINIFYHTML42e48f5e60222e96df956d7607ad9eac31% %MINIFYHTML42e48f5e60222e96df956d7607ad9eac31%

However, he also confessed that they are not speaking in terms now.



Post views:

0 0