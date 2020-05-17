Asha Bhosle and Anup Jalota collaborate for a motivating song during the running of the bulls

Bhajan singer Anupa Jalota feels that music has the power to heal during these difficult times. That's why he has teamed up with 210 different artists for a hopeful closing song. Speaking about the same thing, Anup said: “The idea for the song came out of several brainstorming sessions and interference on phone and video conferences. It is a song titled Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam. It is composed of Shankar Mahadevan and the words are written by Prasoon Joshi. Aur mazey ki baat yeh hai ke iss gaane mein 211 gaayak hai ".

He repeated, “Jee haan, there are 211 of us singing in this historic song. I am pleased to inform you that Asha Bhosle ji has also sung with us, and what a privilege to have her enthusiastic vocal presence at her age. She is incredibly motivating. We all sing our lines from our homes that later merged into a flowing stream of collective emotions. "

He feels that the song is about hope and trust and is appropriate for the current situation. He added: “We as a whole need trust. As a whole, we must have faith in that dawn after a dark night. Our song "Jayatu Bharatam,quot; will ideally give that confidence. "