Ammika Harris shines from the inside in her birthday photos after the confirmation of their relationship and that of Chris Brown

Ammika Harris is 27 years old and her fans were amazed to see that Chris Brown confirmed his relationship with her birthday message for her. The other day she posted a message for her baby mom that left fans in awe.

The message said: ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO. THE ONLY OTHER PERSON WATCHING YOU THE WAY I DO IS AEKO … WHEN WE FIRST FOUND NERVES ALREADY … you told me I talk too much … THEN CLOSE THE FUCK AND I LISTENED! YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE and YOU ARE BEAUTY. THIS DAY I … LOVE YOU ❤️💕 SAY IT TO MOMS THANK YOU! @ammikaaa ".

Ammika made her fans happy when she shared some new photos for her birthday on social media. Fans praised her beauty in the comments as if there was no tomorrow.

She wears a simple white outfit that allows her to flaunt her natural beauty.

A commentator said: ‘A beautiful angel. May your spirit be free and happy on this special "happy birthday, love,quot; day, and someone else posted this message: "Happy birthday @ammikaaa have a blessed day,quot;.

A follower said, "Happy birthday, great!" Enjoy your day! "And a commenter posted this message: Everyone thinks they are shy, but I know you are crazy @chrisbrownofficial hbd ammikaaaa."

Another follower wrote: "Happy birthday Ammika. I hope you have a blessed and wonderful day and I wish you many more."

Someone else said, "You are so beautiful! I don't even know you on a personal level, but I can already tell that your soul is also beautiful because of how you behave. Happy birthday. & # 39;

One commenter said, "I have what you need, everyone thinks you're shy, but I know you're a lil babyyyyyy @chrisbrownofficial."

Ammika fans were very happy to receive confirmation that Ammika is together with Chris.

Their relationship status was unclear until Chris's recent message.



