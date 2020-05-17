Amitabh Bachchan mourns the loss of two Indian soccer legends

Amitabh Bachchan turned to her social media to mourn the disappearance of the Indian soccer legends, Chuni Goswami and PK Banerjee, who died a couple of days ago. In response to a story commemorating the players' accomplishments, Bachchan tweeted, "Both soccer legends … RIP."
Chuni Goswami passed away after suffering cardiac arrest on April 30 after battling prolonged illness. He was 82 years old. Goswami was captain of the gold medal-winning team at the 1962 Asian Games. He was also a cricketer and represented Bengal in first-class cricket tournaments.
PK Banerjee passed away on March 20 after fighting a chest infection at the age of 83. He was a two-time Olympian and scorer of the gold medal-winning team at the Asian Games in India in 1962, and is considered one of the best coaches in India. .
