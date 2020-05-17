Amid the reopening of Los Angeles County beaches, some defy orders to wear face masks, socially at a distance – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, crowds flocked to the beaches of Los Angeles County, which reopened the first weekend since the order to stay home began.

Along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, bumper-to-bumper traffic was visible.

Elsewhere in Santa Monica, excited children paused for water. But it was not all sunshine.

Crowd groups were visible on the beach at times with some challenging orders to wear face masks, social distance, and stay active. The groups were seen resting on the sand at times. Throughout the day, few wore the required masks.

"We should follow what the state gives us, wearing masks, distance," Kenneth Go said through his covered face. Go is an ICU nurse who treats patients with COVID-19. He went to Santa Monica for a walk with his family.

Lifeguards on the beach said they were monitoring the situation and instructing beach visitors to stay active and not to remain stuck in one place.