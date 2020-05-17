Ali Fazal talks about postponing his wedding to Richa Chadha due to the blockade

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were ready to get married in May of this year. However, the Coronavirus pandemic and the following crash put a spoke on its wheel. Your wedding celebrations will have to wait indefinitely until life returns to normal post-lockup. However, in the midst of all this, Ali Fazal is positive about the near future.

In a recent newspaper interview, Ali confirmed that the wedding had been postponed indefinitely and shared that he and Richa definitely plan to celebrate, but only when things return to normal. He said: "It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate … some good news hopefully everyone will receive and we will make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we follow all the closing rules and look forward to the next steps. "

Until that happens, the couple remain at home in isolation and Ali shared that she is using this time to dabble with different passions. The actor who is busy writing a script reveals: "It is a vintage film, with a bittersweet quality, a life story that appreciates life. At a time like this, it is necessary to look at life from a new perspective and I hope I can do it with this movie. It's a work in progress, let's see how it turns out. "

We wish the couple a safe and healthy time together and look forward to their great day in the future.