Akshay Kumar offers bracelets to Nashik police to track COVID-19 symptoms



Akshay Kumar is truly a superhero in these difficult times of the pandemic. The actor who is loved by everyone is now giving to society in these difficult times. Akshay, who has been actively lending his support to raise aid funds and raise awareness about COVID-19, has come forward for another good cause.

A couple of days ago, Kumar had donated 1,000 smartwatches to the Mumbai Police, helping to track down the symptoms of the fatal virus. He has now extended his support to the Nashik police force after cases in the city increased. The actor has given 500 bracelets to the police to control the spread of the virus. Vishwas Nangre Patil, Nashik Police Commissioner, said: "We are grateful to Mr. Kumar for donating 500 smart watches, which will be used by our front-line workers who are over 45 years old. Their body temperature data , heart rate, and blood pressure will be collected on the COVID dashboard, which is centrally monitored by the police force. The health and wellness dashboards, which record BMI and steps, will also be constantly tracked. "

Now that is truly a generous superstar move. These bracelets are being used by frontliners from now on and will then be delivered to the common man. Akshay Kumar had initially donated a huge sum of Rs 25 million to PM CARES relief funds.