Afghan power sharing agreement would promote general accused of rape

Mr. Ghani's team toyed with seeking the general's support in the 2019 elections. And Mr. Abdullah, whom General Dostum ended up endorsing, promised that if he was elected, one of his first official acts would be to promote him. . Senior US officials visited the general at his home, posing for photos with the. The top American commander even gave the general gifts, popping up to nail his chest What the US military later said was "a commander coin and a NATO pin."