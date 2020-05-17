Afghan power sharing agreement would promote general accused of rape

KABUL, Afghanistan: The two sides to the month-long dispute over Afghanistan's presidential elections are close to signing a power-sharing agreement, the terms of which include giving top military honors to a former vice president accused of torturing and ordering the violation of a political rival while in office.
A political deal is considered as critical as the government prepares for direct peace talks with the Taliban. But the deal to honor former Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum, by giving him the rank of marshal, awarded only twice before in Afghanistan's history, comes when many Afghans demand that responsibility for terrorism, war crimes and other brutalities are a central part of those conversations.
The bitter electoral dispute has escalated since the vote in September. In February President Ashraf Ghani was declared re-elected, but his main opponent, Abdullah Abdullah, called the results fraudulent and He was sworn in at the same time.
The impasse raised concerns that the Afghan government would split and weaken in talks with the Taliban, who have been emboldened dealing with the United States that has led to the start of an American withdrawal. After significant pressure from the United States, including the $ 1 billion cut in aid, Mr. Ghani's representatives began talks with Mr. Abdullah about power sharing, just as in 2014, when a presidential contest between the same men led to a similar dispute.
According to the text of his new agreement, which was seen by The New York Times on Saturday, Abdullah will take over the peace process with the Taliban. He and Mr. Ghani will each appoint the same number of cabinet ministers, and Mr. Abdullah will also have an important part in appointing the governors. Mr. Ghani must remain President.
The promotion for General Dostum, a former Vice President of Mr. Ghani who became one of Mr. Abdullah's main sponsors, was promised by Mr. Abdullah in exchange for his support, and Mr. Ghani has now given his consent. The deal is expected to be signed on Sunday.
"The agreement is final, but discussions continue on some of the details," said Fraidoon Khwazoon, a spokesman for Mr. Abdullah.
A senior official close to Mr. Ghani said giving General Dostum what he characterized as an honorary title was a small part of a desperate effort to prevent the political crisis from turning into a civil war and letting the government focus on negotiate with the Taliban. . He called it a poisonous pill that Mr. Ghani was swallowing to prevent bloodshed.
General Dostum has denied the allegations, calling them part of a conspiracy against him. One of its top political advisers, Enayatullah Babur Farahmand, said the promotion would be a long-standing recognition of the general's military role in overthrowing the Taliban government in 2001 after the US invasion.
General Dostum, accused of human rights abuses dating back to the country's civil war in the 1990s, was charged in 2016 with kidnapping and trying to rape Ahmad Ishchi, a fellow Uzbek and former deputy who became a political rival.
Mr. Ishchi broke on national television when he described the episode, saying that the vice president had beaten him in front of thousands of people in a sports stadium; He took him to a house he owned, where he tortured him for days and tried to rape him. He then ordered his guards to sexually assault him with their gun barrels. Medical reports after Mr. Ishchi's release showed injuries consistent with sexual assault.
There were protests and promises of justice, within Afghanistan and internationally. The United States and the European Union called for investigations. Mr. Ghani said that no one was above the law and that justice would be done.
But although the case has been kept open, General Dostum has returned to the center of national politics, after a period of exile in Turkey.
Mr. Ghani's team toyed with seeking the general's support in the 2019 elections. And Mr. Abdullah, whom General Dostum ended up endorsing, promised that if he was elected, one of his first official acts would be to promote him. . Senior US officials visited the general at his home, posing for photos with the. The top American commander even gave the general gifts, popping up to nail his chest What the US military later said was "a commander coin and a NATO pin."
Patricia Gossman, Asia associate director for Human Rights Watch, said the general's pending promotion summed up how justice and accountability had been viewed in Afghanistan since 2001. "This does not bode well for those who expect the government speak for the victims in the peace talks. " she added.
An official close to Mr. Ghani said the government had done its best in a fragile situation against a strong man who had thousands of armed followers and the support of neighboring countries: there had been He forced him into exile for 15 months, even returned his plane when he first tried to return, and stripped him of all executive authority as vice president.
Although reports of the promotion of General Dostum have been circulating for weeks, there have been no signs of objection from Western allies, who have been lobbying for weeks for a political compromise, although many had previously called for an investigation into the allegations of Ishchi.
"The decisions made to form an inclusive government are decisions that Afghans are making," Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States' special representative for the reconciliation of Afghanistan, told reporters in Washington on Friday. "But, in general, I am of the opinion that any peace process requires a balance between the requirements of justice and the requirements to end a war."
General Dostum, 66, hopes to cement a legacy as an advocate for his minority Uzbek people, becoming the first Uzbek vice president of Afghanistan. Mr. Ghani, who made the general his 2014 running mate despite once calling him a "known assassin," tried to sideline him soon after taking office. Angered, General Dostum responded with erratic displays of force.
There has been little accountability for any of the warlords involved in Afghanistan's civil war in the 1990s, which left Kabul in ruins and plunged the country into bloody chaos that still continues. Many of those men have thrived with the backing of the United States Army for the past two decades.
Farahmand, General Dostum's aide, said Ishchi's allegations could not prevent the general's promotion, because they had not been supported by any court ruling.
When pressed that the kidnapping had occurred in front of a crowd and that Mr. Ishchi had been released with bruises and injuries, Mr. Farahmand said: "I am not saying that he was not beaten, I am not saying that he did not do so. " he has bruises, but he was not raped, I can say 100 percent. "
Farahmand said the courts were not impartial and that the government had conspired to marginalize the general. He cited a 2016 attack on the general's convoy, which Afghan officials attributed to the Taliban, but General Dostum called the work of the Afghan intelligence agency.
"This was a political conspiracy: this was the excuse to eliminate General Dostum," said Farahmand. "They couldn't physically remove him, they came because of the character's murder."
Lara Jakes contributed reporting from Washington.
