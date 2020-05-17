ACLU says in suits on behalf of Lompoc, Terminal Island inmates – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – "COVID-19 razed federal jails in Lompoc and Terminal Island like wildfires," the United States Civil Liberties Union said Sunday in announcing the filing of two class actions against the facilities.

The lawsuits allege that prison officials at both facilities failed to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as allowing the transfer of prisoners with health conditions underlying home confinement, according to Ayuda, Alivio y Alivio Coronavirus federal. Economic Security Law (CARES), which was enacted in March.

The lawsuits also claim that the alleged failures at these facilities violate the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution that protects against "cruel and unusual punishment."

"While the rest of California took extraordinary steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Bureau of Prisons did not take such basic preventive measures as isolating sick prisoners, allowing social distancing or providing enough soap," said Peter Bibring, lead attorney. of staff at ACLU of Southern California. "His deliberate disregard for disease risk violates the constitution and puts both incarcerated and the surrounding community at risk."

The organization is asking the court to order prisons to jail prisoners who have underlying medical conditions that could lead to serious illness or death if they become infected with the coronavirus, among other remedies.

The ACLU said more than 900 people in Lompoc tested positive for the virus, and more than 700 in Terminal Island tested similarly, of which eight died.

"The Court must intervene," urged the lawsuits to prevent prisons from becoming the site of a national tragedy. "For many, the actions and inactions of the respondents will lead to a death sentence."