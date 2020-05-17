A vaccine will not come soon enough

SOAVE, Italy: In clear and separate warnings, two top European leaders bluntly told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to live with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine.

The comments by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came when governments around the world and many US states. USA They fought to restart the economies that were stunned by the pandemic. With 36 million new unemployed in the US alone. In the US, economic pressures are mounting even as authorities acknowledge that reopening the risks triggers new waves of infection and death.

Pushed hard by Italy's regional leaders and weeks before an earlier time, Conte allows restaurants, bars, and beach facilities to open Monday, the same day that religious services can resume and reopen stores.

"We are facing a calculated risk, in the awareness … that the epidemiological curve could rise again," Conte said. "We are facing this risk and we must accept it, otherwise we could never relaunch."

Conte added that Italy "could not afford,quot; to wait until a vaccine was developed. Health experts say the world could be months, if not years, from having a vaccine available to everyone despite the scientific gold rush to create one.

Britain's Johnson, who was hospitalized last month with a serious attack of COVID-19, speculated Sunday that a vaccine may not develop at all, despite a huge global effort to produce it.

"I said we would go out of our way to find a vaccine," Johnson wrote in the Mail on Sunday newspaper. "There is a long way to go, and I must be honest that a vaccine may not come to fruition."

The coronavirus has infected more than 4.6 million people and killed more than 312,000 worldwide, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University that experts say the true number of pandemic victims is low. The United States has reported more than 88,000 deaths and Europe has seen at least 160,000 deaths.

In the United States, many states have lifted stay-at-home orders and other restrictions, allowing some types of businesses to reopen.

Houses of worship are beginning to look toward resuming services in person, with some observing that change this month. But the challenges of reopening the door to in-person worship are greater in states with ongoing public health restrictions.

