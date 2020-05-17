A vaccine will not come soon enough

SOAVE, Italy: In clear and separate warnings, two top European leaders bluntly told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to live with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine.

The comments by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came when governments around the world and many US states. USA They fought to restart the economies that were stunned by the pandemic. With 36 million new unemployed in the US alone. In the US, economic pressures are mounting even as authorities acknowledge that reopening the risks triggers new waves of infection and death.

Pushed hard by Italy's regional leaders and weeks before an earlier time, Conte allows restaurants, bars, and beach facilities to open Monday, the same day that religious services can resume and reopen stores.

"We are facing a calculated risk, in the awareness … that the epidemiological curve could rise again," Conte said. "We are facing this risk and we must accept it, otherwise we could never relaunch."

Conte added that Italy "could not afford,quot; to wait until a vaccine was developed. Health experts say the world could be months, if not years, from having a vaccine available to everyone despite the scientific gold rush to create one.

Britain's Johnson, who was hospitalized last month with a serious attack of COVID-19, speculated Sunday that a vaccine may not develop at all, despite a huge global effort to produce it.

"I said we would go out of our way to find a vaccine," Johnson wrote in the Mail on Sunday newspaper. "There is a long way to go, and I must be honest that a vaccine may not come to fruition."

The coronavirus has infected more than 4.6 million people and killed more than 312,000 worldwide, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University that experts say the true number of pandemic victims is low. The United States has reported more than 88,000 deaths and Europe has seen at least 160,000 deaths.

In the United States, many states have lifted stay-at-home orders and other restrictions, allowing some types of businesses to reopen.

Houses of worship are beginning to look toward resuming services in person, with some observing that change this month. But the challenges of reopening the door to in-person worship are greater in states with ongoing public health restrictions.

In Elgin, Illinois, the Northwest Biblical Baptist Church had tried to welcome the faithful on Sunday, preparing to scan people's temperatures and buy protective gear. But the church postponed that after local authorities raised questions and is now in talks on parameters for holding future services.

The church's preparations to reopen were "more than they would have to do if they were at Home Depot or Lowe's or Walmart," said Jeremy Dys, a lawyer for the First Liberty Institute, the legal nonprofit organization that represents Northwest Bible. Baptist. "Somehow, people who go to church are unable, it is implied, to meet safely."

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declined to criticize local leaders amid images of crowded bars and boardwalks in areas where coronavirus restrictions are being lifted. Azar told CNN in an interview on Sunday that "the president has made it easier for states to get to know their local situation,quot; and said that it is "very difficult to judge in any community whether a bar is open, a restaurant, a school is the right thing to do "

He said the closure measures also carry "serious health consequences," including suicide risk, delayed heart procedures, and cancer screenings. As for the images, he said: "I think in any individual case you will see people doing things that are irresponsible," but he says: "That is part of the freedom that we have here in the United States."

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told "Fox News Sunday,quot; that the virus can spread "explosively,quot; if the closure restrictions are lifted too quickly.

"This is why we have to be so careful," Frieden said. "We are all tired of waiting at home. We want to go out. I want to go back to the gym. We want to go back to our lives."

Professional soccer games in the German Bundesliga resumed over the weekend, a move widely observed by the rest of the soccer world, as well as by American sports leagues such as the MLB, NBA, NFL and the NHL, which is facing major changes in its operations amid the pandemic.

Germany has received high praise for its widespread testing amid the pandemic. Not all fans were happy with the reboot, which took place in empty stadiums, but the games aired widely across the world.

Players were warned not to spit, shake hands, or hug to celebrate goals. Team staff and alternates wore masks on the bench, and the balls and seats were disinfected.

"Everyone is looking at Germany to see how we do it," said Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick. "It can act as an example for all leagues."

Churches across Greece opened their doors to worshipers after two months on Sunday, while limiting the number of congregants and dispensing disinfectants. Turkey allowed people over 65 to leave their homes only a second time, up to six hours, but kept them under general blockade.

Small stores were opened in most of Spain, which reported only 87 new deaths on Sunday, the lowest daily death count since March 16. However, restrictions were tightened in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the most affected areas.

In Asia, the Chinese shopping center in Shanghai on June 2 announced the restart of classes for younger students amid falling virus cases. People in Thailand entered shopping malls on Sunday, which have been closed since March.

The Chinese airline regulator reported that flights had returned to 60% of pre-outbreak levels, exceeding 10,000 per day for the first time since February 1. No new deaths have been reported in a month in the world's second-largest economy, where the coronavirus was first detected late last year.

China reported just five new cases on Sunday, while South Korea recorded 13, raising hopes that a new nightclub-related outbreak in Seoul may be dwindling, despite 168 patients having been infected so far.

