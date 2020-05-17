911 Boybander Jimmy Constable works as an ambulance driver amid the coronavirus crisis

Twitter

British singer Jimmy Constable He is assisting the British National Health Service (NHS) by working as an ambulance driver during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 48-year-old singer, who rose to fame in the 1990s as part of boyband 911, now drives vehicles in south west England, providing much-needed transportation for non-emergency patients.

Taking on Instagram, the star shared a selfie of himself in his work uniform in front of an emergency vehicle.

"I hope everyone is dealing well in this current blockade. For the past 5 weeks I have been busy helping @ruh (Royal United Hospitals Bath) @NHS," he wrote. "I have been working with @fastambulance staff driving their non-emergency patient transport ambulance service in South West England."

"It has been an amazing experience and it feels good to do something so useful at a time like this. #Coronavirus."

911 rose to fame in 1996 and garnered several hits in the UK Top 10, including "Bodyshakin", "Private Number" and "All I Want Is You".