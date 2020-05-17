5-year-old woman and boy drown in former Dodger Carl Crawford's home

Instagram

The former MLB star reportedly attempted to revive the victims when he found them in his pool during a small gathering he organized on Saturday, May 16, but was unsuccessful.

Up News Info –

Carl CrawfordThe house became the site of a double drowning after an incident on Saturday, May 16. A woman and child died after jumping into the pool of the former Los Angeles Dodgers star at his Texas home.

Carl reportedly arranged a small gathering of 6 people at his north Houston home at the time of the incident. Guests included the 5-year-old boy and the woman, who was babysitting for the day.

According to TMZ, Carl was inside when the boy walked away and fell into his backyard pool. Then the woman came in and tried to rescue him, but none of them could safely get out of the pool.

Police responded to the former MLB star's home around 2:40 p.m. after calls about drowning. However, Jodi Silva, a Houston police spokeswoman, told the Houston Chronicle a slightly different story from the incident, saying the boy was swimming in the pool when he started having trouble breathing.

Carl was said to be trying to revive the woman and child on the spot, but was unsuccessful. Both victims were transported to Hermann Greater Heights Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

%MINIFYHTMLd4c31e610c01789fa9fa0344c912882b17%

Images obtained by the KHOU news station showed Carl speaking to police after the double drowning incident. It is unclear what the former athlete's relationship was with the victims. The 25-year-old woman has been identified as Bethany Lartigue, while authorities have not yet announced the child's identity.

Rapper Erica Banks, who recently signed with Carl's 1501 Certified Entertainment label, mourned Bethany's death on Instagram. "I can't believe this man that you promised you would never leave my side, we said we would die together," he wrote. "You made me love myself more. You always told me I was your favorite person, and you made my life 10 times more fun, even if I only went down the street for food. People always say they loved our chemist. The only person they wanted. We were so happy. Thank you so much for coming into my life and making me your special girl. My love forever. "

Despite the order to stay home, Carl did not violate anything, as meetings of 10 or fewer are currently allowed in Houston.

Carl retired as a professional baseball player in 2016 after a 15-year career with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won the All-Star game four times and was named MVP of the All-Star Game in 2009. The 38-year-old has not publicly addressed the double-drowning incident.