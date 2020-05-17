5 vodka sauce recipes to try this week – Up News Info Los Angeles

Seemingly strange ingredients

Pasta with vodka sauce is undeniably delicious, but does it make sense? To put the vodka in a pan with tomatoes and cream first, especially when all the alcohol is cooking? I've come to accept that not all ingredients has have a purpose but actually are Good reasons to add vodka to pasta sauce – keep reading to find out what they are.

As for other ingredients that really not "I need,quot; to be there, take a red velvet cake, for example: no need Being red, but without all that food coloring, would it feel just as delicious? Doubtful; it would just be an ordinary cake. Or consider a decorative sprig of parsley on the edge of the plate, which instantly makes everything look worthy of the Waldorf Astoria's grand dining room. Take it away and your dinner loses a little shine.

But every time I come across vodka in recipes (cocktails excluded, of course), it always makes me wonder why, without an obvious and instinctive response that immediately occurs to me, especially when it appears in sauces.

The purpose of vodka is unclear, because A) is neutral, B) is generally added in such small amounts that it barely provides an alcoholic sting, and C) much of that alcohol evaporates by heat anyway. So what good is it?

Why does vodka work so well in pasta sauce?

As a result, the reasons against adding vodka to the sauce actually provide clues as to why it can be a huge benefit. This Fine Cooking article helps explain: Alcohol is a great solvent for aromatics. It is also volatile and evaporates easily, so as its particles move into the air, they carry those scents with them. As you chew, that translates to more flavors reaching the back of your mouth, creating a greater sense of complexity. At high concentrations, the sting of alcohol can overwhelm these flavors, but in small volumes, that feeling is balanced and pleasant.

Additionally, alcohol has a magical emulsion ability, binds with both water and fat, encouraging the two to coexist seamlessly. In recipes like penne alla vodka, it helps the sauce turn into a creamier, tomato and more cohesive whole. you could use wine or other spirits that impart their own distinctive flavors, but in a rich sauce like that it is not entirely necessary.

So sorry, vodka, for doubting your place. Go ahead and keep doing your thing, like you do in these recipes.

Vodka sauce recipes

For pasta and beyond.

one) Panod-Friendly Pasta alla Vodka

How does tomato sauce in pasta go from basic to sublime? Adding onions, cream, and a generous cheese smoothie (plus vodka, of course, to make it even more amazing). A little bacon sure doesn't hurt, but it's still delicious without it. Get the pasta alla vodka recipe for pantry.

2. Angel hair pasta with spicy vodka sauce



Not in the mood for a tomato and vodka sauce that is heavy and hearty? This version keeps things lighter and looser, with slightly wilted grape tomatoes that provide explosions of flavor. Get our recipe for Angel Hair Pasta with Spicy Vodka Sauce.

3) Pizza with vodka sauce, parmesan and arugula

There's also a lot more to tomato vodka's potential than just a coating for pasta. Put it on a tart with vegetables and sharp cheese for a pizza with extra bite and zest. Get the pizza recipe with vodka sauce, parmesan, and arugula.

4. Grilled scallops with lemon and vodka



Vodka can also help bring lemon and cream together in a silky sauce that works brilliantly on seafood and pasta. Get our recipe for lemon scallops and vodka.

5. Chocolate and ganache tart with cherry compote, vanilla and vodka



Alcohol can even add its magic to sweet dessert sauces, helping fruit and spice flavors reach new heights (no surprise to Foster banana fans, though rum is there). Here, the vodka adds additional depth to the cherry and vanilla compote served alongside this rich ganache tart. Get our Chocolate Ganache Cake recipe.

Written by Miki Kawasaki and provided by Up News Info 'sister site Chowhound.com. All featured products are independently selected by Chowhound Editors. When you buy something through their retail links, they may receive a commission.