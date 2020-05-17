& # 39; Protectora & # 39; Julie Andrews will be the executive producer of the remake of the movie & # 39; 10 & # 39; of the late husband

Warner Bros.

The actress of & # 39; Sound of Music & # 39; She will be involved as an executive producer for the upcoming remake of the classic Blake Edwards movie because she feels & # 39; quite protective & # 39; about.

Julie Andrews will stand behind the camera to produce a new version of her late husband Blake Edwards& # 39; hit 1979 film "10"

The 84-year-old actress will work on the remake of the film, a Hollywood composer going through a midlife crisis falling in love with a newly married woman, who starred alongside her. Dudley Moore and Bo Derek.

The new version will take a comical look at the question of what defines a "perfect 10" in today's world, Up News Info reported.

Karen McCullah and Kirsten & # 39; Kiwi & # 39; Smith will write the script, with Sue Kroll, Jeff Nathansonand Ashok Amritraj Also producing.

"10 holds a special place in my heart. It captures Blake's charisma and his special humor that I adore so much," Julie shared in a statement.

"For a long time I have been quite protective of which of Blake's brilliant plays should be reimagined. I am pleased that today's moviegoers have the opportunity to enjoy a new interpretation of this classic."

Further details on production are unknown.